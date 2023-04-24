LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While Attorney General Dana Nessel has taken a stance on banning assault weapons, she hasn’t yet taken a stance on selling alcohol at Spartan athletic events.

Nessel said that she is unsure if selling booze at Michigan State University and University of Michigan sporting events is a good idea.

With some restrictions in the bill, it looks like the neighborhood bar owners will sign off on this proposal.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she will sign it, but she has raised concerns about it.

While Nessel admitted that she has not looked at the stats, she said she wants to make sure that lawmakers talk to law enforcement in charge of policing Spartan Stadium and Michigan Stadium to discuss the pros and cons of legalizing alcohol sales at sporting games.

“Lawmakers considering this should have a heart-to-heart talk with the law enforcement who police these communities during games and after game time and discuss the pros and cons of that,” Nessel said.

At a 2021 football game, the attorney general was under the influence and blamed it on two Bloody Mary drinks that she had before the game.

“I’m suggesting that is possible that by selling alcohol in the stadiums, that it could contribute to more instances of mayhem following those games in these areas,” Nessel continued. “I don’t think it is fair for me to make an assessment at this time.”

While she sits on the fence, supporters of the plan in the state legislature and in the higher education community are pushing for its passage.