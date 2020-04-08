Nessel urges federal government to establish a special enrollment period to help with COVID-19 costs

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services urging them to create a special enrollment period online in order for people to obtain the health care coverage they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter urges the USDHHS to reconsider their decision to deny a special enrollment period on the official health care marketplace website during the current worldwide pandemic.

“At a time when so many Americans are facing uncertainty in every direction they turn, ensuring they have the opportunity to obtain health care coverage via a special enrollment period on healthcare.gov should be a major priority for the federal government,” said Nessel.

While Michigan residents who lose a job or who suffer a change in income might have health care options available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace, Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the attorneys general have asked the federal government to make this special enrollment available to all residents under the ACA in light of the current crisis.

The federal government has the legal ability to call for a special enrollment period, and must take decisive action so that residents across this nation can obtain the necessary health care they need during this critical time.

Nessel joins the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington in sending this letter.