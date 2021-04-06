Nessel warns Michiganders of fraudulent COVID vaccine surveys

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on during a Dec. 15, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders who have received or plan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid survey scams offering a reward in exchange for personal information.

Multiple federal agencies recently issued alerts about an increasing number of people getting emails and/or text messages after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the messages, people are asked to complete a fake post-vaccine survey with the promise of cash or a prize upon completion. The bogus surveys are reportedly asking victims to pay for shipping and handling in order to receive a prize that is never delivered.

“Scammers continue to find ways to steal personal information and although many who have received the COVID vaccine have a sense of pride, it is crucial that people avoid sharing their vaccination cards for this exact reason,” said Nessel. “Bad actors are resourceful and with any piece of personally identifiable information, they will work hard to find out more about you. If you do receive a suspicious email or text, remember to never click on any unsolicited links or attachments, and also remember that no legitimate surveys will ever ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a ‘free’ reward.”

The Intellectual Property Rights Center provided the following information and tips to avoid being victimized in their alert:

No post-vaccine surveys are being conducted by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Any emails or text messages that purport to be sent on behalf of these companies seeking personal financial information are illegitimate and fraudulent as these companies would never request an advanced payment for shipping or other expenses.

DO NOT open any messages or click on any links or attachments.

NEVER give out bank account, credit card, or personal information.

Michiganders can also:

Report smishing – fraudulent – text messages to 7726 (SPAM) for investigation.

Filter unwanted text messages through your wireless provider or with a call-blocking app.

Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or by calling 877-765-8388.