NESSEL: Washtenaw deputy heading to trial for misconduct

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former Washtenaw County Sheriff Correction Deputy will face trial and an added charge following a preliminary exam this week.

On Monday, Judge Cedric Simpson of the 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor bound Kenric Mukrdechian over for trial in the Washtenaw County Circuit Court.

The charges stem from an alleged October 2018 incident, when Mukrdechian was working an overnight shift as a Washtenaw County Sheriff Correction Deputy at the county jail.

Mukrdechian was in charge of supervising two female inmates.

According to the AG’s office, Mukredchian, he snuck them pizza; after asking one inmate to expose herself, and she complied. A short time later, asked her to expose herself again a short time later. Once again, the inmate complied.

Initially, a three-count misdemeanor complaint was issued by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor in August 2020.

Shortly thereafter, new Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eil Savit requested a special prosecutor appointment as the case was against local law enforcement.

The two counts are five-year felonies.

After hearing testimony at the preliminary examination, the court not only found enough probable cause on the one count of misconduct in office originally charged, but added an additional count of misconduct in office.

“I appreciate Judge Simpson’s recognition of the seriousness of these allegations by adding an additional count against Mr. Mukrdechian,” Nessel said. “In instances where officers abuse their power and therefore disrespect the public trust, our team stands ready to ensure accountability.”

Mukrdechian is scheduled to appear next before Judge Patrick Conlin in Washtenaw County Circuit Court on Jan. 24.