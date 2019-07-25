New bill could limit which flags could fly above state government buildings

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A new bill would limit which flags can fly outside of state government buildings.
“We shouldn’t be playing identity politics with the people’s property,” said State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis of Grand Rapids Township. “It isn’t right.”
The bill, introduced by Afendoulis today, would prevent all flags other than the state flag, governor’s flag or U.S. flag from being displayed at state government buildings in Michigan.
House Bill 4820 has been referred to the House Government Operations Committee for consideration.
