New bill would ban all guns inside and on grounds of state capitol

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – State representatives Tyrone Carter of Detroit and Julie Brixie of Meridian Township are introducing new legislation Monday morning.

It’s to ban all guns on the grounds and inside the state capitol, plus the house and senate office buildings.

Earlier this month, the Michigan Capitol Commission voted unanimously to ban open carry in the capitol, but according to Brixie — more work is needed to make our capitol safe.

She says the commission neglected two important safety measures: concealed carry — and the presence of guns on capitol grounds that include the entrances and exits of the building.

The commission meets Monday at 11 a.m. and 6 News will keep you updated with any developments.