New bill would designate manoomin as official state grain

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – A group of Democratic state lawmakers introduce a new bill in order to officially make a native rice Michigan’s official state grain.

It’s called manoomin, also known as Michigan wild rice. It grows in the water where it is traditionally harvested from boats.

Officials say, manoomin is very important to native cultures of the upper great lakes and played a huge role in our history.

This new bill has been referred to the committee on government operations — and 6 News we will keep you updated.