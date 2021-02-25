New bill would extend civil rights protections to LGBTQ community

FILE- In this June 24, 2018 file photo, revelers carry a Rainbow Flag along Fifth Avenue during the New York City Pride Parade in New York. June 28, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement. From symposiums to movie screenings, walking tours to art […]

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers in Lansing are trying once again to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of protected categories in Michigan’s civil rights law.

The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act protects people from discrimination in things like housing, employment, public services, or education based on certain characteristics. Those include their race, religion, sex, nationality, familial status, and even their height and weight.

For years, civil rights activists have been trying to get gender identity and sexual orientation added to that list. On Tuesday, 51 of the 52 Democrats in the State House, along with Republican State Rep. Tommy Brann, sponsored House Bill 4297, which would make those protected categories.

The bill has been referred to the State House Committee on Judiciary.