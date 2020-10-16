New bills would make it illegal for ships to drop anchor in Straits of Mackinac

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two new bills have been introduced in the Michigan State House that would make it a felony for big ships to drop anchor in the Straits of Mackinac.

This comes after the Line 5 twin oil pipelines, which run through open water across the Straits of Mackinac, have been hit by anchors several times in the past.

That has some politicians and environmental groups concerned about the possibility of a catastrophic oil spill on the Great Lakes.

The bills would only apply to ships over 700 feet long. Any ship pilots who ignore the rule and drop something that could reach the lake bed in the Straits could face up to four years in prison.