New charges against Whitmer kidnapping suspects include “weapons of mass destruction”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)– A federal grand jury in Grand Rapids has added new charges against three defendants accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including a charge of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

United States Attorney Andrew Birge announced those superseding charges on Wednesday.

Two defendants will also be charged with federal firearms violations.

According to court documents, Adam Fox, 40, of Wyoming, Michigan; Barry Croft Jr., 45,

of Bear, Delaware; and Daniel Joseph Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, Michigan, are charged with

knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property in addition

to the kidnapping conspiracy charged in October 2020. They’re accused of planning to use the devices to facilitate their plot to kidnap the governor by harming and hindering the governor’s security detail and any responding law enforcement officers.

Additionally, Croft and Harris will face federal firearms violations, they’re accused of knowingly possessing a destructive device that was not registered to them in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by federal law.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta each face up to life in prison if convicted of the kidnapping conspiracy. They face additional penalties if convicted on the new charges. Ty Garbin entered a guilty plea in December, he also faces up to life in prision and is currently awaiting sentencing.