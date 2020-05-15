New COVID-19 testing site to open in Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A new drive-in testing site for COVID-19 will open in downtown Lansing on Monday morning.

Health officials say it will allow for more efficient testing and a better experience for patients.

What was once the Sears Auto Center in Frandor will now serve as a central testing site. Sparrow Lab Director Jon Baker says it’s a crucial step in the fight against the virus and the efforts to protect people in mid-Michigan.

“We recognized early that testing was going to be very important in terms of caring for the community as well staying ahead of efforts to reopen the state,” Baker says. “That was a key role for us, to make sure that we can stay ahead of that demand.”

The new site will offer the traditional nasal swab test for COVID-19 as well as blood tests for active infections and antibodies. Located just off U.S. 127, the sears site will replace some of Sparrow’s tented testing locations.

“When the rain picks up, when the weather picks up, it’s a little harder to maintain, says Gillespie Group president Pat Gillespie. “Here you’re pulling in, you’re out of the elements. People can stay in their cars and get tested. So I think that’s going to be really efficient.”

Along with the central location, leaders hope this new site will improve the overall patient experience.

“Why in the world would I want to sit there and park,” says Sparrow president and CEO Jim Dover, “and wait in a waiting room? So we see this as one of the outgrowths, one of the innovative things that came out of COVID.”