NEW DETAILS: Prosecutors say local couple beat child with boat oar

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jerry and Tamal Flore were arrested Wednesday afternoon just outside DeWitt on multiple counts of child abuse.

6 News has now learned from court documents that prosecutors are accusing the couple of beating kids with a boat oar and throwing children down the stairs, among other things.

The Flores are currently being held without bond at the Clinton County Jail, facing two first-degree charges and three second-degree charges of child abuse.

Officials tell 6 News the investigation into the couple began in July. The couple has adopted several children. At this time, it’s not confirmed how many they have adopted.

Officials say they are still investigating, and that more arrests are possible.

6 News has reached out to the attorney for the pair. On Thursday, we were told he was out of town on unavailable for comment. On Friday, he returned to town, but did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

The Flore family was involved in a case with St. Vincent Catholic Charities, in which the non-profit was trying to bar gay couples from adopting children based upon St. Vincent’s affiliation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Det. Sean Dush at (989) 227-6507.