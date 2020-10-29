New emergency order limits outside gatherings in East Lansing to 10 people

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A new emergency order issued by the Ingham County Health Department will now restrict outside gatherings in portions of East lansing, including its downtown to 10 people or less.

This new order is happening on the footsteps of Halloween and the rivalry game between the Spartans and the Wolverines — and that’s why county health officials made this move. They cite our current upward trend in cases and the areas under the order routinely being reported for larger than allowed gatherings.

Impacted areas include:

*The area extending south from Burcham Drive to the Michigan State University campus

*The entire area located between Harrison and Hagadorn roads

*Properties adjacent to and located immediately on the west side of Harrison Road, the east side of Hagadorn Road and the north side of Burcham Drive

*Where Burcham Drive does not extend between Abbot and Harrison roads, the north boundary of the area remains in a straight east/west line extending from the end of Burcham Drive to Harrison Road

East Lansing mayor Aaron Stephans supports the decision saying, this is a necessary step to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Anyone who violates the emergency order could receive a fine up to $500.