PINCKNEY, Mich. (WLNS) — Members of the Downtown Development Authority, along with Pinckney Village Council are hosting a ribbon cutting for the new EV charging station at the DDA parking lot.

With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, the DDA wanted to participate in growing the charging capability in Michigan.

The goal is not only to set Pinckney as a stop for travelers and provide charging opportunities for residents but also to increase activity downtown.

With visitors and residents alike charging their EVs downtown, the DDA is hoping that more people will stop for food, drinks, or go shopping while their cars are charging.

These level-two Blink charging stations are capable of charging up to four vehicles at once.

Prices for charging will be based on actual electricity prices at that time.

The stations are already up and running on the corner of Marion and Livingston Streets. Directional signage will be installed shortly.