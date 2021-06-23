New GOP bill would limit transgender athletes on school sports teams

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of Republicans in Lansing has introduced a bill to prevent transgender students from participating in youth sports teams that match their gender identity.

House Bill 5082 was introduced on Tuesday, and while it would apply to both boys’ and girls’ sports teams equally, the sponsors call it the “Protecting Opportunities for Women in Sports Law.”

Under this bill, all school districts and public academies that have girls’ or boys’ teams must have a policy in place requiring athletes on those teams to match the team’s gender “based on biological sex,” which is defined as “the physical condition of being male or female as determined by an individual’s chromosomes and anatomy as identified at birth.”

The bill specifically states that this does not prevent the creation of teams that are made up of “both females and males in any interscholastic athletic activity.”

It has been referred to the State House Committee on Education.