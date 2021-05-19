New gun bills introduced from both sides of the aisle in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republicans and Democrats in Lansing have introduced competing slates of bills regarding firearms in our state, with both sides aiming for predictable partisan goals.

Six Republican bills were introduced in the State House. They would eliminate many requirements related to firearms, especially concealed ones. The penalties for carrying a concealed weapon, unlawfully possessing a pistol, and possessing a loaded gun in a vehicle would be eliminated.

Concealed weapons would still be banned in schools, but under these bills, they would be allowed in day care centers, sports stadiums, bars, large entertainment venues, hospitals, and dormitories, where they are banned under existing law.

Right now, concealed weapons are also banned in houses of worship unless they are allowed by the owners. These bills would eliminate that restriction.

On the other side of the aisle, the Democrats have introduced three bills in the State House. All three deal with firearms sales in Michigan.

They would replace many references to “pistols” in Michigan gun sale and licensing laws to “firearms,” meaning some of the requirements for selling pistols would be expanded to apply to all guns.