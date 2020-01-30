New highway signs highlight Michigan’s auto history

You may soon notice some new signs as you drive around the city of Lansing.

They’re designed to highlight the area’s automotive heritage.

The highway signs will welcome people to the “Motor Cities National Heritage Area”.

The first five signs were installed in November in the Detroit area.

Four others will be put-up in the Lansing area and another will go up north of Flint.

Officials say they want to highlight auto history in our state.

“We want people to take pride in the fact and be inspired by the fact that they are somewhere special and that is the auto heritage that is here in the state of Michigan”, says Shawn Pomaville, Executive Director, Motor Cities National Heritage Area.

The “Motor Cities National Heritage Area” partnership is a non-profit group working to preserve and promote automotive and labor history.