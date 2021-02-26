NEW INFO: Lansing Catholic now says person in controversial photo was wearing KKK garb

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Catholic High School released a statement last night that said their early information was incorrect and that the person in the controversial photo posted on their Facebook page was wearing “what any reasonable person would assume is the garb of the KKK.”

The school said the photo was from an “Animal House” style Halloween party.

The school apologized for the photo being in the yearbook and for it resurfacing.

“This picture is also a physical representation that serves as a visual reminder of the pain and experiences that some students, alumni, and families have experienced within the walls of Lansing Catholic High School,” LC said.

LC said they will continue to update the community as they continue their investigation.