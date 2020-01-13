New interactive map allows history buffs to dive into Great Lakes shipwrecks

An estimated 6,000 shipwrecks can be found throughout the 38,000 square miles of the Great Lakes.



A new interactive map created by the Michigan History Center allow residents to learn about the mystery and tragedy surrounding these ships.



“This new tool gives divers, kayakers, snorkelers and armchair explorers a chance to learn more about these underwater archaeological sites and the circumstances that led to the shipwrecks,” said Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center. “It’s a wonderfully interactive way to help people connect with this part of Michigan’s maritime history.”



The cold, fresh waters of the Great Lakes are literally littered with pieces of history.



Get an even more in depth look at shipwrecks as well as the locations of lighthouses and boating access sites with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources page. The map will be updated as more shipwrecks are discovered, but also highlights Michigan’s underwater preserves and water trails.



Since some ships sank with crew members on board, they are not listed on the page because they are considered underwater burial sites.

Shipwreck locations are clickable icons on the web map. When clicked, a pop-up box provides detailed information about the shipwreck.

Credit Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Clark reminds the public that Michigan law prohibits removal of any artifacts from shipwrecks.



“The wrecks on the Great Lakes bottomlands belong to the people of Michigan,” she said. “If everyone follows the rule of ’take only pictures and leave only bubbles,” we can ensure that these underwater time capsules will be available for future generations to explore, research and enjoy.”