New interim Jackson City Manager hopes to tackle roads, and promote housing growth

This is only Jonathan Greene’s first week on the job, but he is no stranger to Jackson, or to the challenges facing the city.

“We are an old city, and right now I think it’s safe to say that anyone who drives on our roads are looking to leaders, and government to fix those roads, and that’s probably our biggest challenge right now,” said Interim City Manager of Jackson, Jonathan Greene.

Greene has called Jackson home for more than ten years, and he knows fixing the roads won’t be easy, but says it starts with using the resources available locally.

“We can use those limited resources to make the most difference, and that might mean pairing some road funds with other infrastructure money to get the most bang for our buck,” said Greene.

Greene hopes to use his background in housing, and economic development to keep the momentum going. He says that projects such as the 200 building will help attract new businesses. The housing development will open up downtown in the fall.

“It’s important to have a broad mix. It’s important to be reflective of all the different styles and types of living situations we have, and it’s important to accommodate all of those,” said Greene.

The city also announced a new 9.5 million dollar loft apartment complex for people 55, and older that’s set to open this summer. There is also a new proposed 36,000 square foot building for the Jackson library.

Greene replaces longtime City Manager Patrick Burtch who left for another job in Ohio.