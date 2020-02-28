New Jackson event center adds more space, and flexibility

Today the new 6.4 million dollar American 1 Event Center opened in Jackson. American 1 donated more than 4 million dollars to make the 30,000 square foot building a reality.

“We’re excited to be able to help bring a larger venue to life, so that we can have a lot of other events in our community. Now we can have not only a fantastic venue in the summer, but also in the winter with such a large space indoors,” said VP of Community Partnerships at American 1, Janelle Merritt.

The first event kicks off today as the Home and Garden Show gets the first crack at the space this weekend. The center also now has more space to accommodate events such as weddings, business gatherings, or other large conventions.

For the Deputy Parks Director for Jackson County, he says he’s encouraged by all the new possibilities for the city, and the people who call Jackson home.

“We think it’s a beautiful building in the north side of downtown. We hope it brings people from outside of the community. We hope that the community here loves it, and uses it as an asset, and we think it’s just the perfect place for any type of event,” said Deputy Parks Director for Jackson County, Kyle Lewis.

