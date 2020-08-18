New Jackson lab aims to provide quality cannabis testing

David Egerton, and his team of experts at Infinite Chemical Analysis in Jackson are using science to make sure cannabis products are safe to consume.

“In Michigan there are fairly robust regulations for the sale of cannabis. There is almost 60 pesticides that we are looking for that are commonly used within the cannabis industry,” said Lab Director at Infinite Cal, David Egerton.

The team also tests vaping products, a recent controversial topic here in Michigan. A new study from the company showed that nearly 80% of illicit cannabis vapes were deemed unfit for consumption.

“The vitamin E acetate problem was mostly confined to the illegal industry. It just really goes to show how much good regulation can prevent a lot of these problems before people even know about them ,” said Egerton.

Michigan is one of the hottest markets for cannabis. The lab says the state did more than 39 million dollars in sales in May, and the industry hopes to generate more than two billion dollars annually by 2024.

Egerton says, their work has not been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and he’s hoping this industry can help a struggling economy.

“We have been thus far very fortunate to not have suffered some of the major economic consequences. Hopefully some of that gets translated back into the economy.”

The lab has only been open a month, but they hope to also bring in new jobs to the state.