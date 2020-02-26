‘New Leash on Life’ program bonds inmates and dogs

Jon, who was rescued from a port-a-potty at an Ottawa County park, plays with a toy at the Harbor Humane Society. (Dec. 30, 2019)

The Ingham County Jail and The Ingham County Animal Shelter have partnered up to create a new program called, “A New Leash on Life.”

This program allows inmates and dogs from the shelter to spend time together to bond and feel loved.

As the inmates walk into the gymnasium, they seemed a bit hesitant, however their faces instantly light up when they see the dogs.

“Mentally it makes me feel much better its kinda like a escape, its something that we can take our mind off of.. while being in jail and just play with the dogs,” says Alanna.

This opportunity impacts the inmates and dogs and gives them a feeling of freedom from being locked up most of their day.

This was the fifth visit from the Ingham County Animal Shelter. They bring the dogs to the Ingham County Jail every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.