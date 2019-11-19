New legislation can prevent housing discrimination

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) - Officials have scheduled a public meeting on Thursday to discuss an investigation into trichloroethylene vapor intrusion and outdoor air emissions in Howell.

The meeting will be at Parker Middle School which is off County Road D19 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Elevated levels of TCE were found during testing of the indoor air near the Diamond Chrome Plating facility. Outdoor air levels of TCE have also created a public health hazard.

The Livingston County Health Department issued an order for Diamond Chrome Plating to immediately stop the release of TCE and the company has complied with this order.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is investigating the potential sources of contamination and the extent to which the company is responsible.

EGLE is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to collect more samples in the affected area.

Exposure to elevated levels of TCE may have health effects such as defects in developing fetuses, compromised immune systems, and an increased risk of developing kidney cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.