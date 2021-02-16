New legislation would raise the minimum age to get married to 18

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new series of bills introduced within the Michigan house seek to reform some of the state’s marriage laws.

One increases the minimum age required for a marriage to be 18.

Under current Michigan law — someone as young as 16 can get married, as long a parent gives their consent.

If this bill passes in both the house and senate — 18 would be the minimum age to get married regardless of parental permission.

This would also include minors under the age of 18 who have been legally independent of their parents and have most of the rights of an adult.