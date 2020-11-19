New marketplace opens in Portland amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s official! The retail incubator developed by MI Portland Downtown Development Authority is open for business.

2Rivers Marketplace is home to three growing businesses, with room for a few more.

Dancing Goat Creamery, OM’s Garden, and Thomas’ Natural Roots will hold their Grand Opening Saturday November 21 in coordination with Portland’s expanded Small Business Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

These businesses have weekly hours Wednesday through Sunday, currently closed Monday & Tuesday. Check out their website 2riversmarket.com or their Facebook page for more info & details.

The businesses utilizing 2Rivers Marketplace feature natural and local products. In keeping with their concern for offering only the best, they follow all MDHHS COVID guidelines and are fully prepared to offer healthy and safe in-store shopping.

For those unable to visit in person, the website has links to an online store for contactless shopping

and payment.