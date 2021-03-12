New Mayoral Order Limits Social Gatherings, Restricts Lines in Downtown East Lansing on Saint Patrick`s Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—If you’re planning on heading to downtown East Lansing for St Patrick’s day there are a few new orders in place. Starting with a limit of no more than 15 people for all social gatherings within the Downtown Development Authority District. It’s something the Mayor says is needed right now in hopes of soon getting to the finish line in the fight against Covid-19.

“This is the home stretch. We’re going to make it through this,” says East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. “We’re going to do this together as a community and we want to make sure everybody is with us at the finish line. We’ve already lost too many people.”

The guideline only pertains to the total number of people in your group, but you are not allowed to line-up outside a bar. To help keep people safe, leaders say bars will need to have systems in place to make things go smoothly.

“The bars have apps that you can sign up and check-in. That’s pretty much the only way you are going to get in. The bars are all extremely prepared for this. They’re ready to go. They’ve been dealing with this for a year,” said President of Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, Scott Ellis.

It was a year ago when bars were shut down for St. Patrick’s day. Now at 50% capacity experts say it’s going to take years for the industry to fully recover.

“Until these vaccinations come and everybody starts to get vaccinated, and we start getting to that herd immunity you know It’s still going to take us time and all those bills that we have had backed up we still need to pay,” said Ellis.

The Mayor says he hopes that by having restrictions this year it will help the entire community return to normal soon.

“It’s really really important that people understand that giving put this one day, this one year I mean by fall semester by the end of the year we are going to be back to a sense of normalcy,” said Stephens.

Social distancing and mask-wearing is also a requirement. This order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 through 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021.