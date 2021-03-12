New MI Propane Security Plan provides alternative to propane distribution

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Great Lakes Business Network (GLBN) praised a plan released today highlighting alternatives to propane distribution across Michigan as the state disbands Line 5 starting May 12.

The MI Propane Security Plan released by the Michigan Public Service Commission; Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy; Michigan Department of Transportation, and the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, outlines a path away from the nearly 70-year-old oil pipeline running beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

“We all remember the Kalamazoo River oil spill under Enbridge Energy’s watch. Line 5 is an environmental ticking time bomb and I’m pleased to see Gov. Gretchen Whitmer standing up to Enbridge, finding alternatives and protecting our Great Lakes and Pure Michigan way of life.” Joe Short, owner of Short’s Brewing in Bellaire. “

Michigan’s five-step MI Propane Security Plan ensures the state’s energy needs are met when the Enbridge oil pipeline shuts down includes:

Stopping price gouging on propane so corporations can’t use the shut down as an excuse to raise rates. Investing in renewable energy, energy efficiency and electrification to bring down long-term costs. Sending clear signals to encourage market participants to invest in alternative sourcing options. Ramping up state investment in rail and propane storage infrastructure. Monitoring supply and coordinate responses to potential disruptions with the energy industry.

“Line 5 was given a 50-year life span, yet this infrastructure continues to age below our waterways, threatening our source of clean drinking water. U.P. businesses appreciate seeing alternatives to the Line 5 pipeline being proposed in this plan. We recognize that we can’t allow this oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac to continue to jeopardize the health of our Great Lakes.” Nick VanCourt, Barrel and Beam in Marquette.