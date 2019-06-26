New Michigan laws to combat opioid overdoses

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – New bills signed into law today will give trained employees more options to combat opioid overdoses.
House Bill 4367 will allow a trained employee or agent to administer naloxone to an individual they believe is having an opioid-related overdose. Agencies include state-run groups as well as municipal counties, school districts, public libraries, and transportation authorities.
Three Senate Bills amend current laws that are replaced by HB 4367, including the school code and public health codes.
“This legislation will be useful in combating the public health crisis of opioid overdoses and deaths affecting families across the state,” said Whitmer. “With this bill package Michigan is demonstrating our bipartisan commitment to reducing opioid deaths and abuse here in Michigan.”
