New MSU season football tickets on sale now

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– After a year of no in-person college football, Michigan State fans can now purchase new season tickets for the upcoming season.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday, June 6th at 12:01 a.m., click here for more information.

“After a year missing those traditions, as a department, we are planning to have a full and robust Spartan Stadium and deliver as traditional a Spartan football experience as we possibly can,” said MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman in a letter to the MSU community. “I can`t wait to see the camaraderie among Spartans at the pre-game tailgates. And after a lifetime of attending Spartan games, I still get shivers down my spine when the band comes out of the tunnel. We all have our own favorite moments, but it`s being in attendance at Spartan Stadium that connects us all.”

According to the university, season tickets are $294 each, $210 for recent MSU graduates (limit of 2, must have graduated within last 2 years) + Scholarship Seat Premium.

The Spartans will play six home games, you can see the schedule below: