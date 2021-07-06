New MSU season football tickets on sale now

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Spartan Stadium_57345

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– After a year of no in-person college football, Michigan State fans can now purchase new season tickets for the upcoming season.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday, June 6th at 12:01 a.m., click here for more information.

“After a year missing those traditions, as a department, we are planning to have a full and robust Spartan Stadium and deliver as traditional a Spartan football experience as we possibly can,” said MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman in a letter to the MSU community. “I can`t wait to see the camaraderie among Spartans at the pre-game tailgates. And after a lifetime of attending Spartan games, I still get shivers down my spine when the band comes out of the tunnel. We all have our own favorite moments, but it`s being in attendance at Spartan Stadium that connects us all.”

According to the university, season tickets are $294 each, $210 for recent MSU graduates (limit of 2, must have graduated within last 2 years) + Scholarship Seat Premium.

The Spartans will play six home games, you can see the schedule below:

Youngstown State: SEP 11th @ 12 p.m.

Nebraska: SEP 25th @ TBD

Western Kentucky: OCT 02 @ 7:30 p.m.

Michigan: OCT 30 @ TBD

Maryland: NOV 13 @ TBD

Penn State: NOV 27 @ TBD

Those looking to purchase tickets can do so here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar