New options for state marijuana dispensaries during COVID-19 concerns include home delivery and curbside pickup

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - City Hall, 54-A District Court, City Community Centers, and other city facilities will be closed starting tomorrow.

Mayor Andy Schor declared a local State of Emergency in Lansing today in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Closures and cancelations will remain in effect until further notice, according to a press release from the mayor's office.

“I have declared a local State of Emergency for the City of Lansing in order to take every protective measure possible,” said Mayor Schor in a written statement. “Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we take care of ourselves, our family, our friends, our neighbors and our co workers by practicing social distancing and flattening the curve.”

Although City facilities are closed, some employees will still be working from home and departments will respond to inquiries for necessary services.

Wastewater treatment and Capital Area Recycling and Trash collection will not be impacted by the closures. Lansing’s first responders are ready to respond to calls and are working under alternative public safety plans.

The City of Lansing Emergency Management Plan have been activated, but the city realizes that may not be sufficient to help with the situation.

and local resources are being utilized to the fullest extent possible. Despite these efforts, the City of Lansing realizes that local resources may not be sufficient to cope with the situation.

A State of Emergency allows a city to direct resources to respond to any needs that arise as well as starting the formal process with the state to get additional resources beyond Lansing's ability.

Updates will continue to be provided as available. Visit lansingmi.gov/coronavirus for moreinformation.