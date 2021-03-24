New partnership will provide a mobile vaccine clinic to serve rural areas

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) – Central Michigan University and the Mid-Michigan Health Department have now teamed up to increase the vaccine rollout in more rural counties.

They are now providing a mobile clinic program in order to reach more people.

The process will include the Mid-Michigan Health Department providing vaccines to CMU officials — who then travel to various counties to administer them.

Officials also say, as more vaccine doses become available — more mobile clinics will be planned.