New partnership will provide a mobile vaccine clinic to serve rural areas

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) – Central Michigan University and the Mid-Michigan Health Department have now teamed up to increase the vaccine rollout in more rural counties.

They are now providing a mobile clinic program in order to reach more people.

The process will include the Mid-Michigan Health Department providing vaccines to CMU officials — who then travel to various counties to administer them.

Officials also say, as more vaccine doses become available — more mobile clinics will be planned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar