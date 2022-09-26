ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – A new poll from the University of Michigan finds that nearly two-thirds of parents say their child is self-conscious about some aspect of their appearance.

That includes acne, weight, hair and facial features. Nearly a third of parents say their kids have been treated unkindly by others due to their appearance.

The poll found that social media plays a role and it affects girls and boys.

“People often think that the problem of body image issues is limited to teenage girls. But that is just not the case. We found that all children really, no matter their gender, no matter their age, seem to be impacted by this concern. Even with the younger children, eight to 12 years of age, we found that around half of those children were concerned about some aspects of their appearance,” said Susan Woolford of the University of Michigan.

The poll also shows that around one-third of parents notice their child making negative comments about their own appearance, and 20% of them even avoid being in photos.

Teens were more likely than younger children to report these actions and doctors say there are warning signs for parents to take action.

“Parents should think about intervening when they notice that their child is saying things that are negative about themselves when they seem to be thinking thoughts about their appearance that are very negative and preoccupied with those thoughts when they seem to be opting out of things they used to enjoy doing when they are paying a price for these feelings about their parents, when they are changed when it’s affecting their quality of life,” said Woolford. “And then when they are preparing to or participating in behaviors that might be damaging to their health because of how they feel about their appearance.”

Woolford says it’s important to encourage self-acceptance and model behaviors that support positive self-esteem for their children – as well as sharing their own experiences with developmental changes around and after puberty.