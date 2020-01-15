New poll shows Michiganders split on state of the country

The newly released poll, conducted by MRA Statewide Poll, shows half of Michiganders think the country is on the wrong track.

More than half think President Donald Trump is not doing a ‘very good’ job.

Pollsters also say Governor Gretchen Whitmer is not doing so good. When asked how she was doing as a governor half of those polled gave her a negative rating. Only 43% gave her a positive rating.

However pollsters are feeling better about Michigan’s economy and job situation. Sixty percent say it’s positive and only a third think it’s negative.

