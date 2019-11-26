New program will take applications to fund home repairs

A home in Park Township is close to falling into Lake Michigan. (Nov. 21, 2019)

A Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) grant of $1 million will make it possible for low-income families to fund critical repairs to their homes.

The grant will be applied to two programs: the Priority Home Repair and Down Payment Assistance, which will be administered by the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region.

The Priority Home Repair program helps low-income families by allocating money to repair their homes. If the repairs are not made, families can face safety hazards.

To qualify for the Priority Home Repair program:

homeowners must own the home or property

be up-to-date on their mortgage and taxes

have an income at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income

be willing to partner with Habitat Capital Region on critical repairs

allow someone to assess the health and safety needs of the home

Funding for the Priority Home Repair program will be available on Dec. 1, 2019/ Habitat Capital Region will be accepting applications from community homeowners who need urgent repairs to their home.

Urgent repairs include those such as: weatherizing windows and doors during the winter months and fixing holes in roofs.

“It can be the difference between living with buckets to collect water leaking into your kitchen when it rains and a new roof to live under without the stress and worry of the next storm,” Talonda Moss-Mulgrew, Homeowner Services Director said.

Down Payment Assistance is available for local families applying to own a Habitat Capital Region-built home. Families interested in owning a home built by Habitat Capital Region may apply at the website.