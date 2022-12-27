SAULT ST. MARIE, Mich. (WLNS) — The New Lock at the Soo project in Sault St. Marie has been reauthorized at $3.219 billion.

An authorization sets how much money agencies and programs can receive and how they should spend the money.

The previous cost limit was set at $922 million in 2018. The funding is coming from the Water Resources Development Act.

The project, formerly known as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District New Lock, was announced on Tuesday,

In case you did not know, the Soo Locks are located on the St. Marys River and allow ships to navigate the 21-foot elevation change at the St. Marys Fall Canal.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, recent cost increases made the project to construct a new Lock exceed the previously authorized spending limit.

“With continued funding, the remaining construction work, valued at $794.5 million could be awarded over the next three years allowing the project to stay on schedule and be completed in 2030,” said Deputy District Engineer Kevin McDaniels said.

In the last four years, project costs have jumped due to labor shortages, supply chain issues, and material cost increases.