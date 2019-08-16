New public art sculpture unveiled in Belle Isle Park

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – A new public art sculpture was officially dedicated in the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory yesterday.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Belle Isle Conservancy thanked the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for a $1 million grant and dedicated the public art sculpture in the foundation’s honor.



The sculpture, created by Detroit Design Center co-owners and brothers Erik and Israel Nordin, incorporates a piece of the conservatory’s original truss structure.



“As Detroit artists, we’re honored to have had the opportunity to create a sculpture that helps tell the story of the efforts to preserve this important Detroit landmark,” said Erik and Israel Nordin.



This past winter and spring, the original 1904 trusses that supported the conservatory’s dome were replaced with galvanized steel as part of a major renovation project.



The public art sculpture, named The Dancer, represents the heartfelt thanks extended to the foundation by the brothers on behalf of the citizens of Detroit.



“With the installation of this public art piece, visitors to the conservatory’s garden will be reminded of the conservatory’s storied history and the many partners, businesses and community members that have contributed their talents and resources to help revitalize the island,” said Ron Olson, DNR chief of Parks and Recreation.



The first phase of the renovation project included the replacement of the original 21-foot steel trusses that supported the conservatory’s 65-foot upper dome.



The $2.5 million renovation project was also funded from DNR Parks and Recreation funds.



The next phase is to tackle critical structural repairs within the original steel trusses in the lower dome.



The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory is one of the nation’s oldest turn-of-the-century glass houses still in existence. The conservatory was dedicated to Anna Scripps Whitcomb, who donated her 600-plant orchid collection to the city of Detroit, April 6, 1955. The 13 acre conservatory includes a formal perennial garden, seasonal floral beds, a lily pond garden and five flora exhibits. The two buildings were designed by “the architect of Detroit,” Albert Kahn.