New record low for crop production

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announced 16 nominees for the class of 2020 Hall of Fame Class this morning, according to the Recording Academy.

This year's nominees include the Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Soundgarden, T. Rex, Motörhead, Dave Matthews Band, Thin Lizzy, the Doobie Brothers and Pat Benatar, MC5, Kraftwerk, Depeche Mode, Rufus With Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren and Judas Priest.

As pointed out by Rolling Stone, to be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released in 1994 or earlier.

A majority of the nominees are appearing on the ballot for the first time, including Dave Matthews Band, the Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, the Notorious B.I.G., Benatar, Soundgarden, T. Rex, Thin Lizzy, and Houston.

This is the sixth ballot appearance for Kraftwerk, the fifth for the MC5, the fourth for Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, the third for Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode, and the second for Judas Priest and Rundgren.

A voter pool of more than 1,000 artists, historians, journalists, and members of the music industry will select the new class.

Vote for your favorites at rockhall.com or at an interactive kiosk at the Rock Hall museum in Cleveland.

The top nominees will then be announced in January and later inducted on May 2, 2020 at Cleveland’s Public Hall.