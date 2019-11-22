New rules require vaping tests and prohibit Vitamin E Acetate

FILE – In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a woman exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash. A former Juul Labs executive is alleging that the vaping company knowingly shipped 1 million tainted nicotine pods to customers. The allegation comes in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Oct. 29, by a former finance executive who was fired by the vaping giant earlier this year. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency enacted emergency rules today for marijuana products that are meant to be inhaled.

The rules come as the MRA works to address the public health crisis of e-cigarette and vaping-associated lung injuries.

“It is absolutely vital that patients and consumers know, with certainty, the ingredients in the products that they are using,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

The MRA will now require that all inactive ingredients added to marijjuana products be listed on the product label.

The new rules also prohibit marijuana licensees from using inactive ingredients that are not FDA-approved for inhaling.

All ingredients added to the marijuana products that are intended for inhalation must be FDA approved for inhalation and cannot exceed the maximum concentration listed in the FDA inactive ingredient database.

Additionally, the MRA will now inspect processing facilities twice monthly to make sure that the new manufacturing standards are being met. Further, the MRA will enforce licensed safety compliance tests for vitamin E acetate. Vitamin E acetate was found this year to be associated with the lung-related diseases caused from vaping.

“As always, our primary goal is to protect the public’s health,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “The collaboration with our public health partners over the last several months has resulted in the issuance of these rules which will increase consumer confidence in the regulated supply of marijuana products intended for inhalation.”