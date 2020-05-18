New safety guidelines for General Motors workers as Delta Township employees go back to work

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The big three automakers will get back to work today, including local auto workers at the General Motors Lansing Delta Township assembly plant.

It’s another big step in the governor’s plan to reopen the state and allow Michiganders to go back to work.

The first shift started at 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Before employees went to the floor, they’ll have to follow some new safety protocols.

Officials with General Motors local 602 say all employees will go to a safety orientation at the start of their shift. During the orientation, employees will have time to review the new safety protocols and ask questions.

Workers will also go through health screenings to enter the building, which will happen at different entry points, that include having their temperature taken before going inside. Everyone will have to wear masks, stand six feet apart and routinely sanitize their hands.

We will have full coverage of the first day back here at General Motors on air and online.