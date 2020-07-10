New study: Dogs and Humans don’t age at the same rate

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — You have probably heard every year for a dog is seven in so-called human years.

Well, apparently that is wrong. At least according to a new study.

Scientists behind a study in the journal “Cell Systems” say the answer is simple: dogs and humans don’t age at the same rate.

Researchers came up with a new formula for you to use on our furry friends.

So, a one-year-old dog actually compares to a 30-year-old human. And a four-year-old dog is more like a 52-year-old. Then, when dogs turn seven years old, the rate they age starts decreasing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar