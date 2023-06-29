LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new report shows that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Michigan childcare providers dramatically decreased. That’s why law enforcement, retired military and business leaders gathered at the People’s Church Preschool to highlight the importance of investing in quality childcare.

That report comes from the Council of Strong America, a bi-partisan non-profit that helps to ensure the next generation of Americans will be successful, productive members of society.

According to the numbers, Michigan had 637 childcare providers during the pandemic. Officials say an increase in funding for Michigan’s childcare system will help support a child’s development, and reduce educator turnover rates as they gain access to needed training and fairer wages.

“The earlier we collectively can give young kids even two, three, four years old access to educational programs facilitated by engaged, enthusiastic adults, the better off kids are and the less likely they are to get involved in the criminal justice system down the road,” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said.

“Our kids deserve every opportunity to be successful whether they join the military or another career field. To achieve this goal, we must continue to invest in programs in programs like the Teacher, Education and Compensation Helps,” U.S. Army, Major General (Ret.) Gerald Miller said.

Leaders said early learning that consists of qualified, well-compensated teaching staff is key to Michigan’s long-term success.