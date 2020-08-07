New study shows placebo effect works even if patient knows

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — New research from MSU finds that the placebo effect can work even if the patient knows they are getting a placebo.

Researchers say they had two groups of people get saline sprays in their noses.

The first group was told that the spray was a placebo, but they were also told the spray could help control their emotional responses if they believed it would.

The second group was just told the spray would help researchers monitor results of the test.

Then researchers showed emotional images to both groups and monitored their brain activity.

They say the first group showed less emotional distress than the second group, meaning this could lead to new placebo prescriptions with no side effects. These studies will continue.