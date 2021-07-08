New team created to help support Jackson parks

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—There’s a new clean up crew in Jackson. It’s all part of what group leader Aaron Dimick is calling ‘People for the Parks.’ He says the idea came to him after seeing a whole lot of trash along popular parks like the MLK trail that he and many others use every day.

“I really enjoy using that trail, said Leader of People for the Parks, Aaron Dimick. “I feel like it’s a really big asset to our community. We’re very lucky to have such a wonderful pedestrian trail that just goes through the center of the city, so I thought it would be really great if we could come up with some kind of group of residents like myself to get together and clean the trails.”

He’s teaming up with Andrew Sargeant, a leader in the community who’s been working to improve Jackson’s 28 parks for more than two decades. It’s something he takes pride in, and to help preserve the parks he’s calling on the community for help.

“They can come in, and they can help mulch playgrounds, they can pick up trash, paint picnic tables. They can help with any limbs in any of our parks any kind of maintenance that city residents can come in and do,” said Assistant Director for Jackson Parks and Recreation, Andrew Sargeant.

They both hope that by people doing their part to keep the city clean it will help the entire community.

“When we have better looking places that might be an area that would attract less crime or suspicious behavior, so there’s a lot that we can accomplish just by doing some really simple things,” said Dimick.

Organizers are planning a first informational meeting later this month with projects set to begin in August. If you’re interested in joining we have a link below.

https://www.facebook.com/peopleforparksjackson