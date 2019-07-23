New technology makes Michigan state parks more accessible

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Mayor Andy Schor is scheduled to announce the future leadership of the Lansing Police Department tomorrow at 9:00 am.

Current Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski announced his retirement at the end of this month on July 9th.

He was named chief in 2013 and had been with the Lansing Police Department since 1994.

Mayor Schor named Captain Daryl Green as the acting Lansing Police Chief beginning August 1st after Yankowski made his announcement to retire.

Green has been with LPD since 1997 and currently leads the department’s Patrol Division Unit. He will also be present for the mayor's announcement tomorrow.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.