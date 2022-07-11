LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is warning against a new scam.

The scam involves claimants for unemployment benefits receiving text messages claiming to be from the Michigan UIA.

UIA announced that all such texts are fraudulent, as UIA does not communicate with claimants via text message.

The agency’s anti-fraud investigators learned of the recent phishing scheme, which aims to steal money and personal information from Michigan workers who have lost jobs through no fault of their own.

The text message comes from an out-of-state number and provides a link to claim back payments. Do not click on the link, report it as junk or spam and delete the text, UIA said.

“Bad actors are constantly using sophisticated methods to try to steal the money you deserve,” said UIA Director Julia Dale. “UIA will not tolerate criminals who try to steal money from hard-working Michiganders. Fighting fraud and providing exemplary customer service are our top priorities. If you suspect anyone of trying to get your personal information or steal your benefits, let us know right away.”

If you suspect fraud or identity theft, report it by clicking on the Report Fraud and Identity Theft link at Michigan.gov/UIA and fill out a referral form.