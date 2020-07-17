New trend of drive-in concerts

Concerts, tours and music festivals around the world have been called off due to COVID-19.

Now, music promoters are experimenting with new ways to give people their live music fix.

As CBS’ Mark Strassman shows us, you don’t even have to leave your car.

Singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon had never seen a concert like the one he headlined last week in Anaheim, California.

This sold-out-drive-in show was his first live performance in months since the coronavirus pandemic took center stage.

“I think looking out at this sea of cars, you know, rather than a bunch of people crammed in tight is a — is a new visual. You know, I was laughing that when people got excited during the show // there were horns honking and stuff… ” McMahon said.

“I think people are missing being in a space and feeling connected.”

Socially distanced entertainment is one solution for an industry hit by the virus and fighting to survive.

The world’s biggest promoter of live events is Live Nation. Its opening drive-in series last weekend featured country music star Brad Paisley.

Live Nation’s head of venues told CBS the new normal of concerts could one day include rapid testing of fans.

“That would be ideal because then I think individuals would be- you know feel safer and feel like they would enjoy the experience knowing the entirety of the venue was tested.

statues at the gate…” Live Nation Venues President Tom See said.

At McMahon’s three-night show outside of the City National Grove in Anaheim, each car had an assigned parking space. Off to one side, there was a tailgate zone.

Outside that zone, everyone wore face masks. At the bathroom, there was a temperature check.

Jordan Harding is the venue’s general manager.

“We’ve done the best we can but we acknowledge there is some risk involved” City National Grove of Anaheim’s Jordan Harding said.

To minimize that risk, fans could use a mobile app to order food, drinks and merchandise all delivered right to their parking spot.

“We literally parked our car and we have our blocked off space so I feel pretty safe.”

“We wouldn’t go to a concert indoors right now, so this is perfect.”

Like rock music, fans have to prove they can adapt.

We’re calling that the “honk”-ore!

It may be the only way live music has an encore in COVID-America.