New TSA legislation will better serve people with Autism

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People with autism will see changes to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) procedures that will help them while undergoing a TSA screening.

Those changes are a part of legislation that allows people with autism to have a “communication impediment designation” on their License Plate, Driver’s License and even State ID.

With this designated marker, TSA workers will be better able to serve people on the autism spectrum.

Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee and Xavier DeGroat are expecting the Training Security Officers to update and prove on this new action to become solid starting May 1st, 2021.