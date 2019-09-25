New unexpected scooters hit the campus of MSU

If you were in the city of Lanisng and East Lansing, you couldn’t have missed Lime scooters.



In the Spring a company called ‘Gotcha’ made an agreement with the university that they would launch some time this week, but Lime beat them to the punch.



They dropped off 300 scooters in the area, even though they don’t have an agreement.



If you are going to ride these scooters, they come with a pretty big catch.

“While they will be able to ride on campus, in order to end their ride. They are going to have to move their scooters off of campus.” said Elana Fox, Operations Manager for Lime in Michigan



According to Lime, their scooters are allowed to ride on MSU’s campus.



“We are deploying our scooters in Lansing and East Lansing right now to make sure scooters are avaliable as an option for residents and students alike.”



But Lime says students won’t be allowed to stay there.



“If students do ride onto campus, they will find a no park zone on campus. That means they are not allowed to end their ride.”



Lime says if you don’t follow these rules, you will charged until they are removed.



No matter what the brand is, students are excited to have scooters back.

“I have a class far, so i might just take it, because the bus has to loop around and everything. That might make it easier to just go straight there on a scooter” said Simara Grewal.



And some students are concerned the scooters can cause chaos.

“Sometimes I worry about getting hit by bikes or ya know people on their scooters and things..so adding that could cause some chaos.” Said Leah Welch, Student.