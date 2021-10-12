New weatherization program can save Michiganders more than $280 a month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are calling attention to a program that can reduce home energy costs.

The U.S. Department of Energy Weatherization Assistance Program is a state-administered program, which allows MDHHS to use Community Action Agencies and non-profit organizations to give weatherization services at a local level.

Costs can be reduced by an average of $283 a year, which will help approximately 1,300 low-income families.

Additionally, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Oct. as Weatherization Month.

Together, we can help low-income families reduce their energy costs and meet their basic needs. Weatherization programs help families save money, protect the environment, and offer opportunities to local businesses that do weatherization work. My administration will ensure Michigan families can keep their homes warm as we head into the colder months.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Energy efficiency measures installed in homes include items like insulation, blower-door-guided air sealing of key leakage junctures, lighting and water-saving installations.

Eligibility for the program is based on household income and if the home is weatherization ready.

Weatherization reduces heating costs, which can be a lifeline for low-income families who might otherwise struggle to pay their utility bills. Families benefiting from reduced heating bills can spend their money on food, clothing and other critical household needs.” Lewis Roubal, MDHHS chief deputy director for opportunity

Interested in applying for the Weatherization Assistance Program? Click here to contact your local provider.

More information about home energy savings can be found by visiting the websites below that cover: